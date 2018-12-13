Transcript for Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump as shutdown looms

Let let's not talk about what might have let's talk about what we can do right now. Keep government. There is strong bipartisan support to do isn't the only obstacle. Is the president of the United States we important work to do we want to keep government open for what it means to America's working families. Across the kitchen table especially a holiday time. So that they have cash. To. Christmas shopping but with some cases it's just a question of survival. Since for the president to be cavalier. About and cash flow. And paycheck to patient families. It's just something that we hope he and I pray. That he will resist and I did tell it president that I prayed for him he said that's news gotta tell the press following him.

