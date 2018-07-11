Will Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House?

More
President Trump reportedly called to congratulate the Democratic leader in the House.
3:44 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Will Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59020921,"title":"Will Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House?","duration":"3:44","description":"President Trump reportedly called to congratulate the Democratic leader in the House.","url":"/Politics/video/nancy-pelosi-speaker-house-59020921","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.