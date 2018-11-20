Transcript for 'It's a mean nasty world': Pompeo backs Trump's defense of Saudi alliance

Its them being nasty world out there. But the Middle East in particular. There are important American interests to keep the American people safe. To protect Americans not only Americans who are here but Americans are traveling and working. That's the thing. The Middle East. It is the president's obligation indeed the state department's duty as well to ensure that we adopt policies that further the empire America's national security. Thought the president said today. The United States will continue to have a relationship with the kingdom of Saudi river there important. Partner bars we will we will do that within the kingdom Saudi Arabia people that is that if the commitment that the president made today. There has been an enormous effort. We respect the fact finding. With the pertaining to that debt the murder tomorrow we showed. A lot of US resources been devoted to determine the facts to the best of our ability determined precisely what happened there. The six took a very strong response we have sanctions seventeen individuals in connection. When that investigation. We are we are at the same time. Committed to making sure that we place. America's national security interest and all the actions that take place in the context of doing the right thing. Make sure that America continues to thrive and grow. And what we do that the world is better off court to. And the Middle East is better off as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.