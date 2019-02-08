Transcript for Navy SEAL commander calls for return to discipline

The top commander of the Navy SEALs is sending a blunt message we have a problem. An annual letter rear admiral Colin green says a discipline problem among the seals must be addressed immediately. A filed several incidents in which shields teams were accused of sexual assault and using alcohol and drugs. In the meantime more disturbing. Have lines from the military the air force says it will pause operations for one day to address a suicide crisis. 78 air force members have committed suicide this year that's nearly thirty more than at this point last year.

