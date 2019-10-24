Transcript for ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence

And far too many American multinational corporations have kowtowing to the lure of China's money and markets. By muscling not only criticism of the Chinese Communist Party that even affirmative. Expressions of American values. Nike promotes itself. As a so called social justice champion. When it comes the Hong Kong. It prefers checking its social conscience at the door. Ninety stores in China actually remove their Houston Rockets merchandise. From their shelves. To join the Chinese Government in protest against. Rockets general managers seven word tweet which read fight for freedom stand with home call. And some of the NBA's biggest players and owners who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country. Lose their voices. When it comes to the freedom and rights. For the people of China. And siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech. The NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the heat that authoritarian. Regime. They progressive corporate culture that willfully ignores the abuse of human rights is not progressive it is really impressive.

