-
Now Playing: It’s up to governors to determine the best path forward in the wake of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: First-Gen college grads visit their grandfather outside his nursing home
-
Now Playing: How one family is giving back during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: The scramble and struggle for millions of working parents
-
Now Playing: African Americans in Kansas make up nearly a third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: Zookeepers read letters to Hannibal the crocodile
-
Now Playing: Historically black colleges and universities step up to help with COVID-19 testing
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tim Scott on advice he's given Trump on racial disparities amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tim Scott explains why he's optimistic about COVID-19 recovery by August
-
Now Playing: Is Joe Biden auditioning possible VP picks?
-
Now Playing: This music teacher composed a team of 3D printers to help COVID-19 frontline workers
-
Now Playing: National parks prepare for Memorial Day crowds
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin and husband set to plead guilty
-
Now Playing: Fauci encourages Americans to celebrate Memorial Day with precautions
-
Now Playing: Distillery giving back in time of crisis
-
Now Playing: Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police
-
Now Playing: Grandpa sets up incredible backyard rollercoaster