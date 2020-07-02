Transcript for How one NH station will cover the New Hampshire primary

Welcome to W and you are centuries LeClair an anchor and reporter here and I'm standing in what is really the hub of art museum and this is a very important place. All the time especially during election season this is where assignment editors as well as our producers said. And get is prepared to head out for the day to go. On the campaign trail follow me into the comptroller in right now this. Is where the technical. Legal experts are they get us all on the air on primary night this is our studio here behind me and this is about to become the airy busy place on Tuesday night we want to give you look inside. This is going to be where our anchors will be but were ops going to have a panel of experts that are going to be weighing in on the election results. And a behind the scenes look at the primaries here at W and you are would not be complete without being down near downtown Manchester a lot of that. News media campaign supporters merchandisers they're already here this whole area starts to get really busy and that's part of the excitement of at all. And the newsroom filling up now as reporters are starring to file their stories many of them were out on the campaign trail with candidates today but. We really want to thank you for following along on this first in the nation primary tour with W and you are. I'm series LeClair.

