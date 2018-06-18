Transcript for Nielsen defends family separation as enforcing the law: 'We will not apologize'

There has been much outcry consternation. And frankly misinformation. For many in the process in congress and advocacy groups are for the last few weeks it we it DHS. Are intentionally doing things that are un humanitarian. That are cruel and more all. And disgraceful. We are doing none of those things we are enforcing the laws passed by congress and we are doing all that we can in the executive branch to protect our communities. It is now time that congress asked to fix our broken immigration system. It is important to note that these miners are very well taking care don't believe the press. They are very well taken care you know this as many you have detention facilities at your own. We operate according to some of the highest standards in the country. We provide food medical education. And all needs that the child request. Let's be honest there are some who would like us to look the other way when dealing with families at the border and not enforce the law. Passed by congress. Including unfortunately some members of congress. Past administrations may have done so but we will not. We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a Stanley unit. Are in fact a family. We have to do our job we will not apologize for doing for our job we have sworn to do this job. This administration has a simple message if you cross the border illegally we will prosecute you. If you make a false immigration claim we will prosecute you. If you smuggle illegal aliens across an extraordinarily. Dangerous journey we will prosecute you. But I have also made clear you do not need to break a lot of this country by entering he legally to claim asylum. If you are Seeking Asylum go to a port of entry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.