The Democratic National Convention unlike any we've seen these boards do the pandemic. Both democratic and Republican conventions are almost entirely virtual this year take a look at the difference between the scene outside the DNC in 2016. An outside of DNC headquarters this year. And here's former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking in Philadelphia in 2016 to a packed arena vs this year beer remote video. But despite being a part the Democrats tried to capture a sense of unity with the theme we the people. Because of the night span a wide spectrum from former Republican presidential hopeful governor Jon K six to Biden's former rival repressive senator Bernie Sanders. And former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered what some are calling her most passionate speech yet. Mary Bruce has the latest. Overnight in clear terms Michelle Obama breaking down mistakes in this election let me be as honest and clear insight possibly came from. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country he has. Had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. She can not meet this moment. He's simply cannot be who we need him to beef for us. It is what it it's a former First Lady setting the tone for the convention and reinventing her famous motto when they go lol we go high. Let's be clear. Going hi does not mean Clinton honest smile and stay in nice things. When confronted by viciousness and cruelty going tie means standing fears against hatred. While remembering that we are one nation under god and if we want to assume behind. We've got to find a way to live to catch there. And worked together across our differences growing emotional Michelle Obama out with a call to decency this. Is so full weeks to help car. Passionate. Resilient. Decent people. Whose fortunes are bound up with one another. And it is well past time. For our leaders to once again reflect our troops. Democrats kicked off their convention eager to show a united front it's up to. All. In a live address senator Bernie Sanders urged his progressive supporters to back Biden let us. Democrats also violating the voices of Americans impacted by the crises facing this country like Kristin RT's who lost her father to the corona virus and blames the president. My dad was a healthy and 65 your alt. His only pre existing condition what's trusting Donald Trump. And for that he paid with his life for keys and making it clear this election will be a referendum on the president this convention is unlike any other instead of an in person gathering in Milwaukee this is the center of the action. The cheering crowd replaced with choreographed videos and virtual speeches lives and taped. And president trump just responding to the former First Lady on Twitter. Writing somebody please explain to Michelle Obama the Donald Trump would not be here in the beautiful White House. If you work for the job done by your husband. Barack Obama. Based on a president's Twitter feed it is clear he's watching closely. Diane that's for sure neighbors in Washington thanks Mary. And now to break down some of those big moments ABC news political director deputy political director Mary Alice parks is here for a saint Mary Alice. Hi good morning so this is an unconventional convention to say the least they tried some new things. What worked what did in and how effective was night one overall. We'll learn just how effective night at one prob depends on exactly who was watching. That was typical party activists normally in the realm if they ever looking for that big fanfare big a plot lines when they were disappointed they didn't get back. At least not on night one. But Democrats instead tried to make good use of the format that they did half they knew that there wasn't going to be those cheering crowds and everyone. There and it packed auditorium. So instead they tried to focus speeches to beat instant it quiet. Eat and really serious. And it seems to me that they were hoping some voters who were still on the fence where the ones that were watching they use the time to speak directly to them. And to hit a home this idea that. You might not like to bite and he might not be your first pick. But this moment is serious this moment is dire even days sad and voting for Joseph Biden is a must. And Mary Alice we were just looking and some video former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking her speech seemed to be the one getting a lot of attention this morning. What made it stand out. Well look she's under stand the format better than anyone else she's just such a good messenger for Democrats. She was there on her couch it was so intimate as if she was sitting in your living room speaking directly to you. And she just incredibly well liked across the country probably the most popular political figure I'll cross party lines. She recanted that she said look you might not be a Democrat but you know meat and you know that I care about your children she tried to remind Americans. That they trust her answer sheet that I did attract do you. To get out there at about you know I was struck after all the conversation we see in the last few weeks about mail in voting. Michelle Obama's ad basically don't risk and she told people to planned to get out to vote early. And in person if they cut to pack at dinner or maybe even a breakfast to be ready for long lines. That won't or some other big standout moments he thought of the night. Plays out and neighbors talked about that one incredible moment the young woman. From Arizona Kristen Clark he's she said that she lost her dad it's a column it because he trusted the president. He thought that but buyers went under control he went and sang karaoke she's sad and a few days later was on a ventilator and die. Look at that was a stark incredible moment. But rather traditional message that basically sat incumbent president's half to run on their record and Democrats know the president's. Record right now is the record of this pandemic and they want to lay the severity of the virus right at the president's speech. And tonight seem at last night was we the people tonight's theme is leadership matters it what can we expect. Well if the role Collison so normally you see all the delegates there going around state by state by state and casting their votes. For Joseph Biden for Bernie Sanders. Things are re create the election results well that's going to be done it virtually kind of a whip around around the country so be first and that's a big speeches the front. Former President Bill Clinton and the scene. Message the final night but I don't part of the night denied. The vice president's wife Jill Biden doctor Jill Biden she will cap that op it would obviously be pretty incredible to watch her come back to the White House. Again. I will Seattle David is. ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks we appreciate Mary Alice thank you.

