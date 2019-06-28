Night 2 of the Democratic debate brings the heat between candidates

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden faced off in a heated exchange over Biden's latest controversial segregationist comments.
4:51 | 06/28/19

Night 2 of the Democratic debate brings the heat between candidates

