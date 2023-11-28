Nikki Haley endorsed by billionaire-backed Americans for Prosperity

Championed by billionaire Charles Koch and other wealthy conservatives, the group has promised to commit resources to helping Haley defeat current GOP front-runner and former Pres. Donald Trump.

November 28, 2023

