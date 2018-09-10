Transcript for Nikki Haley resigning as U.N. ambassador

this morning the guy in the white house announced that Nikki Haley is resigning as U.N. Ambassador. Hmm. Anybody surprised by this. Apparently his team is surprised. Mike Pompeo and John Bolton and other, the president is telling reporters he knew about this about six months ago and that she was giving it two years but according to others, his national security team was totally caught off guard by this timing. I'm a little surprised because didn't she seem to add some stability to this? Yes. Administration. I think a lot of us look to be the voice of reason. A lot thought she was the anonymous op-ed writer in "The New York Times" which she, of course, has denied but I think her position is extremely important in terms -- in how we engage with the rest of the world and I'm very, very concerned she has resigned. I think it's also interesting she resigned right after the Kavanaugh situation because she was one of the ones that I remember when they thought she was mistaken about secret and she's like, I don't -- I'm not -- remember that? I don't get confused. So the idea that somehow women don't know where they are, who is touching them. She's like, no, no, no. Just a weird juxtaposition and the timing. As you have said she's been a real voice of reason when it comes to Russia, when it comes to Syria and things globally, that traditional conservatives believe in America first, obviously we shouldn't in any way be engaging with Russia or have anything to do with Russia or Al Assad. I will say -- I wish we had more of them but I will say I love her. I've never made he qualms about what -- how much I love her. I know her. My birthday is coming up. They asked me my ideal birthday guest. I said her. If she ends up primarying president trump, girl, I'll run your campaign. Period. I was going to say do you think perhaps she's going to run for office. She said she's not running. That's what my dad would say -- Yeah. Even if you're under indictment, you can still -- I mean -- no rules anymore. To Meghan's point she does have a good temperament and when you juxtapose that to the president of the United States that would be interesting. Speaking from just personal experience because I have a dad that's working with the administration over in Russia, it's not an easy time to be in politics and it's not an easy time to be serving in president. She's got two young kid, a son and daughter and if they got to a point where she said I need to be a mom, I'm dealing with so much every day and traveling the world, it might have just been too much in this moment in her life. It could be that. She hasn't really come under fire the way a lot of his other appointees have. She's sort of -- she's the only one in my mind that has left this administration smelling like a rose. That's true. Think about all the other people that have left the administration through the back door, and you're like, uh-huh. We don't know what goes on. Look at this. Wait a couple of weeks. We'll got an audiotape and know what goes on behind closed doors.

