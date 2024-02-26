Nikki Haley’s campaign vows to fight on despite losing donors

ABC News’ Lindsey Davis spoke with Haley’s spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas about why she is refusing to drop out of the Republican nomination race despite losing billionaire donor Charles Koch.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live