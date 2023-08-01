NJ lieutenant governor dies unexpectedly from undisclosed medical issue

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver died Tuesday, one day after she was rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

August 1, 2023

