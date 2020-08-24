Transcript for North Carolina's ‘swing tribe’

North Carolina is in the spotlight president trump won the battle ground state for years ago but a 538 analysis of state polls show the race as neck and neck. Our Devin Dwyer went to the State's most diverse county home to Columbia tribe of native Matt a Dane Americans. To find out how they're feeling about the election four years after backing Donald Trump. Election season in southeast North Carolina looking anything but normal how bad is it if they. It's really that the largest American Indian tribe east of the Mississippi with its growing political sway. Now consumed by the fight against corporate nineteen deaths are high as whale. When we visited late last month test kit purchased by the lumpy we were in short supply along with financial aid from the federal government. Just contingent on federal recognition. They don't have. And while they don't understand is that within our reconciliation comes hailed here come through free education in Canada things that we are needle right now. While Colombia called this land home for centuries the government has denied their claims of tribal identity and sovereignty. Excluding them from legal status in federal benefits. Congress passed eight billion dollars for tribal Covert relief. The one B did not get one cent do you feel like Donald Trump has delivered. We will have to or condition doom this pandemic would be challenges that we're talking about. It's as he would deliver for America can only speak for Lou and be the right now we've struggling. After decades of voting reliably for Democrats in 2016. Columbia broke speak for Donald Trump. And last fall and special congressional election here many active Republican candidate in now. We are a swing try to. Which I think is good for all Indians living country for us to be displayed. To have influence the long beat you to turn out few vote by mail. And by one estimate just 40% of eligible lumpy voters are registered cut he is really muddying the Warners. Com book were resilient people is tribal leaders told their people. Everything is on the line we're gonna give Ford isn't as of people having and therefore it would it was social injustice for the pendant with health. With the economy we rebounding it was small business everything everything has been affected by what we're going through now and everything's on the line. And Devin Dwyer joins me now from Washington down and we heard the tribal chairman called a lung be. A swing vote they're supported it Democrats and Republicans in the past so how are they feeling about. Donald Trump after four years could this be a big factor November. Yet sure could Diana mean North Carolina is a big battleground this year fifteen electoral votes and as we said in the piece. The polls there right now are essentially tied between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden saw a lot at stake but one B. 55000. Members could play a critical role there there aren't any polls of Colombia right now but from my time. In southeast North Carolina they are very open to a second term term they want that federal recognition they're patriotic they are self reliant people but I gotta tell you Diane. As with a lot of native American tribes across the country this will come down to turnout. More Columbia North Carolina have been registering as unaffiliated independent voters. So this is a block of voting bloc Ky in just a couple of months we will be watching very closely. A lot on the line I am right thanks seven in Washington. And you can see dead ends full report on Columbia tri tonight on ABC news prime with Lindy Davis at 7 eastern.

