Transcript for Nov. 24, 2014: John Dingell receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

John. A child at the house he became its steam. In his legacy is evident all around us in cleaner air safer water stronger protections for workers in greater respect for the civil rights of all Americans. He summoned his grit and determination for legislative battles over health care for Medicare the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to his efforts millions more families across our nation now have the peace of mind that comes with access to quality affordable care. A grateful nation honors John.

