Nov. 24, 2014: John Dingell receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

More
Dingell, of Michigan, served as a member of the House of Representatives.
1:21 | 02/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nov. 24, 2014: John Dingell receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
John. A child at the house he became its steam. In his legacy is evident all around us in cleaner air safer water stronger protections for workers in greater respect for the civil rights of all Americans. He summoned his grit and determination for legislative battles over health care for Medicare the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to his efforts millions more families across our nation now have the peace of mind that comes with access to quality affordable care. A grateful nation honors John.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60889695,"title":"Nov. 24, 2014: John Dingell receives Presidential Medal of Freedom","duration":"1:21","description":"Dingell, of Michigan, served as a member of the House of Representatives.","url":"/Politics/video/nov-24-2014-john-dingell-receives-presidential-medal-60889695","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.