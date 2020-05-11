Transcript for By the Numbers: 2020 voters pass far-reaching ballot measures

Welcome back everybody well we're keeping a close on around the presidential and congressional races we as a take a look. By the numbers at some other 22 funny election results. Democrats were hoping for a blue wave in state houses but only four chambers flipped last night the lowest number since 1946. So upset about 60% of the nation state house chambers are controlled by Republicans and only 40% by Democrats. Voters passed at least 76 statewide ballot measures they include. Call six marijuana measures including the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arizona Montana New Jersey and South Dakota. Plus or state or Oregon that voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of all drugs including cocaine and heroin. Florida will raise its state minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour in the coming years. And cammarata became the first state to approve paid family and medical leave through a ballot measure. Meanwhile 58% of California voters sided with Hoover lived another app based ride chairs and delivery services to classify drivers as an independent contractors. Who are not eligible for the benefits and job protections of employees.

