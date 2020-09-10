-
Now Playing: Harris and Pence discuss voting and possible peaceful transfer of power
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Colorado and Utah’s successful mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: Matthew Dowd: Debate plan ‘fiasco’ benefits Biden
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Where you can still register to vote
-
Now Playing: CIA faces ‘shocking’ lack of diversity
-
Now Playing: Michigan AG: Domestic terrorists pose ‘existential threat’
-
Now Playing: Here’s everyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to the White House
-
Now Playing: Grandfather who went viral for donated bucket of baseballs gets batting practice
-
Now Playing: Judge in Breonna Taylor case will decide soon on grand juror’s request
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes in Florida, 9 hospitalized
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares he is cured of COVID-19 a week after testing positive
-
Now Playing: FBI says it foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
-
Now Playing: Why weren’t Louisville cops charged with murder for Breonna Taylor's death?
-
Now Playing: Climate change: Fact vs. fiction at vice presidential debate
-
Now Playing: 'Erasing the hate': A woman's path to covering up her hateful tattoo
-
Now Playing: DOJ charges 6 individuals in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
-
Now Playing: Wunmi Mosaku dishes on ‘Lovecraft Country’
-
Now Playing: Can COVID-19 live on skin for 9 hours?