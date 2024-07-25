By the numbers: House members take a 6-week summer recess

We break down the numbers of Congress' summer recess in a year when campaigning in home states will be crucial and cut lawmakers a little slack since they haven't had a pay increase in 15 years.

July 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live