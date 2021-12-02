By the Numbers: U.S. jobless claims fall, but economic recovery is uneven

More
As U.S. jobless claims fall, women, women of color and low-wage workers fall further behind.
1:10 | 02/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: U.S. jobless claims fall, but economic recovery is uneven

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"As U.S. jobless claims fall, women, women of color and low-wage workers fall further behind.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75839608","title":"By the Numbers: U.S. jobless claims fall, but economic recovery is uneven ","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-us-jobless-claims-fall-economic-recovery-uneven-75839608"}