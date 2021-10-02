By the Numbers: Vaccinating frontline food service workers

More
A major union is pushing for grocery store and meatpacking workers to be prioritized in early vaccine rollout, and is also calling for more hazard pay for frontline workers.
1:29 | 02/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Vaccinating frontline food service workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"A major union is pushing for grocery store and meatpacking workers to be prioritized in early vaccine rollout, and is also calling for more hazard pay for frontline workers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75790015","title":"By the Numbers: Vaccinating frontline food service workers ","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-vaccinating-frontline-food-service-workers-75790015"}