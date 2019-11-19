Nunes: Whatever ‘drug deal’ Democrats are cooking up, Americans aren’t buying

Rep. Devin Nunes began his questioning of Ambassador Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison Tuesday.
0:19 | 11/19/19

Well not serve mr. Morris and have some bad news for you. TV ratings are way down. Way down I don't fill all the personally I don't think it's you guys. But whatever drug deal the Democrats are cooking up. Here on diocese. American people are buying.

