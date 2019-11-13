Transcript for Nunes on transcript: ‘pleasant exchange between two leaders’

Call summary for which the Democrats want to impeach president trump has dramatically different from their nefarious. Depiction of it. But it actually shows is a plus an exchange between two leaders who discussed mutual cooperation. Over range of issues. The Democrats claim this call demonstrates extortion. Bribery and a host of other monstrous crimes being committed against. Presidential and ski. Yet president so when ski himself insists there was nothing improper whatsoever about the conversation. Indeed the routine nature of the call hopes to explain why in this committee's last public hearing. Democrats recited a fictitious version of the call. Instead of Reading the actual transcript. The Democrats depicted the president saying quote I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent understand. Lots of it. On this and on that I'm quote. The trance crypt did not show president trump saying anything. Remotely like that. The president did not ask Ukraine to make up dirt on anyone. The Democrats are not trying to discover facts they're trying to invent a narrative that the facts that they need do not exist then they'll just make it up. Not only does president so Lansky denied the democrats' characterization. Of the call. But us ambassador Taylor testified to this committee. The ukrainians did not even know at the time of the call that a temporary delay was put on the security assistance for them. Furthermore as the ambassador testified these holds occur from time to time. Both he and ambassador Volcker were confident. The delay would be lifted. And in fact military aid to Ukraine has actually substantially improved. Since president trump. Took office.

