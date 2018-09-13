Transcript for NY AG race shows Dem diversity and anti-Trumpism

Democrats were also cast their votes today for the New York attorney general the race is expected to be. A tight one congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in Papp public advocate politician James. Are neck and neck Fordham law professor zephyr teach out and former Hillary Clinton advisor late should eat. Are also on the ballots polls open in less than a half an hour in the city on Long Island in several additional counties in our area those polls close at 9 PM. In all other New York counties polls open at noon and close at 9 PM. And you can watch. Special Eyewitness News coverage as the election results come in tonight at ABC's Evan and why the waiter will anchor a streaming news gas at 9 PM and we'll have. The winners and reaction on Eyewitness News at eleven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.