Transcript for NY bans chokeholds in series of police reforms

On the civil unrest. I said from day one that I stand with the protesters. I believe this is the movie to put forth a real federal reform justice agenda. Yes we have to do criminal justice yes we have to do police. The injustices are more fundamental than that in truth. Let's talk about education equality. Because we have to education systems would for the rich who won for the poor and that is true. I you want to talk about. Justice. Opportunity for all why does one child who happens to be born to a poor family. Have a second rate education. To children who were born in wealthier communities white restructure our Trout are pretty in this nation. How do you justify that. The affordable housing is all of course the contribution was the federal government went out of the affordable housing business. Hours the former housing secretary for the federal government. It was the one responsibility. The federal government use do undertake. It was never states and cities. Public housing was federal section eight certificates were federal section eight project based was federal. Federal how housing administration FHA that was federal. They just ended that business. And and you wonder where we have an affordable housing crisis. And criminal justice reform should be done on a national level. And the house is being very aggressive on reforming the congress and I applaud them for but. New York State is a progressive capital. We never sit back and say just what the nation should do we show the nation what it should do. We lead by example. And we leave by getting it done we are state of action. And that's us at our best. The great member of the new York state assembly. Who then went on to the congress a great pioneers Shirley Chisholm you don't make progress by stating on the sidelines you make progress by. Implement the ideas implementing ideas getting things done. Action results. Not just talking not just advocated. But actually. Articulating your ideas and then getting action darned so your change reality for people. Went on to a place where people think talking is that not okay is not an opt. Being angry is not enough being emotional is not enough how do you transition. To action. And change and results. And that's what we're doing here today. The New York State Legislature has quickly past the most aggressive reforms in the nation I'm gonna sign those bills in a moment. 58 reform so this trees kerosene would baiting stroke holes attorney general special prosecutor. And being false race based 9/11 reports. I want to applaud the leaders who have done great work he's a tough times to be in government. There's a lot of issues a lot of crises a lot of demands. And they got it done and they got it done quickly I want to thank the bill's sponsors. Who have done a great job and actually. Came to resolution.

