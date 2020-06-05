Transcript for NY endures ‘painfully slow decline’ of hospitalizations: Cuomo

A total capitalization rate it is down again. You see this her we talked about it on the way up which was a painful journey we talked about it he. We're in quote apex which turned into more plateau me and our senior gradually decline we would like to sees deeper faster decline. But this is where we are and that's painfully slow. Decline but it's better than. The numbers going the other way you see it on total hospitalizations. He's he's in debate issues. And you see it. I'll also in the number of new cases per day it is important because while wishing or hospitalization rate. Go down. And using the number of new cases going down goes number of new cases are still problem right. Sony's 600 new cases yesterday. With everything we've done. 600 new cases yesterday unit walking in the door to hospitals. Or people who warring hospitals women diagnosed. With cold but that number is also going down. One of the most stubborn. Situations. And the most distressing. The number of deaths. And that is down from where we work but it still too and third to two yesterday which is in. On a match you know bull and painful. Reality that we have to deal with the and a when people talk about how good things are going and the decline and the progress. That's all true it's also true. That 232. People lost yesterday units to compared to friends are suffering today the answer for the question that we reopen. Is by following facts and data. As opposed to a motion and politics. Right. Everyone has emotion armored Iraq worked today I'm requesting marginally today. I want to be able to rule barn have a couple of drinks and socialize with my friends today I do by the way. But it's not about. A motion it's not about. Political position on reopening. The democratic position Republican position this virus kills Democrats Republicans is all politics fitness. Deal with facts and deal with data. And use that to instruct you even more important at a time of volume option. Understanding emotion appreciate the emotion but view on the facts and that they and you. You can calibrate. By the number of capitalization C infection rate the number of deaths a percentage of hospital capacity. The percentage that you're finding antibody tests the percentage of finding on diagnostic tests positive negative. Europe collecting tracing data make your decisions. Based on the information and that date that's what we sang in New York. That that actually works and by what we know what works. When you vote is a chart today it was published by the New York Times. You look at what's happening in New York yeah that's our power line is going back on a number of cases is going down. We have turned the corner and we're on the decline. You taking New York out of the national numbers. The numbers for the rest of the nation are going up. They are going up. To me god vindicates. What we're doing here in New York which says. Follow this means follow the date. 18% of the people came from nursing homes less than 1% came from jail or prison 2% came from. The homeless population 2% from of the congregate facilities but 66%. Of the people were around him. Which is shocking to us. Disproportionately. Older. Are parkway older starts at 51 years old. I'm a little sensitive on this point but. It older starts at 51. Years' old than. That's how law large number of us old folk. In this in this state in in this. Country so that whole vulnerable population being old. Well old is now 51 and up so think about that. Transportation method we thought maybe they were taking public transportation. And we've taken special precautions on public transportation but actually no because these people were literally at home. 2% to core services 9% driving the wrong vehicle. Only 4% were taking public transportation to present law. 84%. Were at home. Literally. Where they working. Now. They were retired they were unemployed. Only 70% work so. That's it's not working they're not traveling to predominantly downstate. Predominantly minority predominantly older predominantly nonessential employees. And that's important we were thinking that may be. We want to fire find a higher percentage of it essential employees who we're getting sick. Because they were going to work that these may be nurses doctors transit workers that's not the case. And they were predominantly at home so. Now that's only three days that's just about a hundred hospitals 1000 people but. It reinforces what we've been saying which is much of this comes out to what you do to protect yourself. Everything is closed down government has done everything it could society has done everything it could now it's up to you don't.

