NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation

More
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign from office following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.
1:31 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign from office following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79384487","title":"NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation","url":"/Politics/video/ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-announces-resignation-79384487"}