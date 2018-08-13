Transcript for NY governor under fire over eagle feather find

And a lot of people that know this Governor Cuomo recently recounted. Play full story about grabbing a feather shed by a passing eagle in the Adirondacks but little did he know. He breaking a federal law called said he knew how keeps a feather on his fireplace. His office says he was not aware of a 1940 law that prohibits non native Americans from possessing. Eagle feathers. Violators could face a 100000 dollar fine in one year in jail. The governor's office says he'll either return the feather to the area or give it to a fish and wildlife repository.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.