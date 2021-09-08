Transcript for NY Judiciary Committee chairman finds Cuomo accusations 'deeply disturbing'

Near state assembly's Judiciary Committee is now discussing next steps for potential impeachment of New York governor Andrew Cuomo. In a meeting today the chairman of that committee called the allegations against Cuomo quote deeply disturbing. For more let's bring in ABC's aerial rash who's there and Albany area what's the latest. Well Diane as you mentioned the chairman of this committee saying that those allegations of the AG's report were deeply. Disturbing he gave that brief statement the four. Then the committee headed into executive session so they say they will be holding the rest of this investigation behind closed doors in order to maintain confidentiality. And protect. Alleged witnesses here they also said moments ago that day wade become come importing with the constitutional. Process for impeachment proceedings and for this impeachment investigation despite the pressure on them to carry this out quickly. They say that they will abide by what the state protocol. Provides for them and that they want to do this as airtight. As possible and remembered this impeachment. Probe. But is not just investigating those bombshell allegations from the attorney general's report but also investigating Cuomo for his handling of nursing homes during a pandemic. His potential use of state resource is for his books deal also potential preferential treatment for Kobe nineteen testing for his inner circle. And then of course those allegations from those eleven women. As he tells in heat. Attorney general's report that we. Learn about. My mind. Hearing Larry I care. Timeline for the it's Gary committee an investigation here they told us that that the governor will have up to five days until the end of this week in order to submit any additional. Evidence any additional information and then. They wolf from start to deliberate they will continue deliberating through the end of August and then if there are articles of impeachment drying. For this governor than the impeachment proceedings are expected to start early September Diane got it in an aerial we also know one of Cuomo's. Top aides Melissa Derosa resigned yesterday from her post as secretary to the governor. What can you tell us about that. Well it's hard to understate just how significant. And Sunday and that resignation was from Melissa Derosa you may remember diet and our our audience would remember it well those Kobe nineteen briefings by Governor Cuomo they gained notoriety across the country during the pandemic she was sitting. Right next to him she's considered to be his top aide and now she has resigned and it is a signal that not only has. His support eroded here in that assembly here in New York but also among top Democrats in Washington and now in his inner circle as well Diane. An aerial RSS in Albany forest thank you very out.

