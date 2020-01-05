Transcript for NY schools closed statewide rest of academic year

Before we look at the numbers I just want people to record the context for these numbers. And remember what we have accomplished. We were faced with a situation where the infection rate in those numbers were going straight up. That was only thirty days ago. That we saw the number of cases a number of people coming into hospitals the infection rate bad everything was going mystery ago. That number would have just continued. To go straight up. And that's why all the projections. And national projections state projections and local projections. Turned out to be correct me excuse me. Because they were old believing that that line was going to continue to keep going up. What happened days. New Yorkers. Americans. Changed. Reality literally change reality they'd literally changed. The path. Of the virus spread. And reverse the spread and that's what the closed down procedures did that with the masks have done that's what the socially distancing. Has done. And New Yorkers. And nor of course this country use or baton number change. From that up trajectory. To the downward trajectory. That shift. In the trajectory. Reduced by about 100 arrows in the number of New Yorkers who would've being in in hospitalized. 100000. Hospitalized. To be hospitalized you have to be seriously. A portion of those 100000. Would have passed away. So all this inconvenience all of this turmoil for what. To keep 100000 people are hospitals. That's for way. New Yorkers have continued to do what they have to do and you see that number of hospitalizations. Dropping. And that is all good news and that is a credit. To the community. And the social conscience and the responsibility. Of New Yorkers. The question now is as we're on that decline. How France's that the robbery and how far is that the clock. How low will the number actually warned. Right now. We're at about one found two new cases per day. Okay in the nine rumors. 95493397973. That's four days there before that it was 1076. That. Looks like that number is flattening is what so only had about 901000. Cases. 34 days five days. If you wanted to say between 900 and Levin and that is still too high a number. Of new cases to have every day it's not where we've worked a lot better than where we worked for sure. Bought 1000 new cases every day is still a very high infection rate it's still a burden on the hospital system. So we now want to take it to the next level. Let's drill down. On those 1000 new cases. Where are they coming from. Why. Is the infection rate continuing. Who's getting infected. And let's get more. Targeted. In our response right we must protect our children. Every parent every citizen. Feels that. We must protect our students we have to protect our educators. And given the circumstances that wearing. And the precautions that would have to be put in place. To come up with a plan to reopen schools with all of those new protocols. How do you would operate a school that's socially distance with masks without gatherings with the public transportation system. That has a lower number of students on it. How we do get that plan up and running. We don't think it's possible to do that in a way that would keep our. Children and students and educators say. So we're going to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year we're going to continue the distance learning. Programs. Schools have asked about summer school. And whether we'll have attendance in schools for summer school. That decision will be made by the end this month. Again. Nobody can predict what the situation is going to be. 34 weeks from now. So we're trying to stage decisions at intervals that give us the information but also enough time for people to make the preparations they need to make. We're especially concerned about these issues for front line workers. I mean just think about what the Frontline workers are going through thing about with the health care workers are going through. It working extended hours you're seeing a large number of people dying it working very frightening situations there word about Iran and healthy werder. They get infected. They then have to go home wary if they're attracted are they bringing that infection home. So this is terribly stressful. Difficult time. Especially toward the front line workers. And we want them to know that we not only appreciate what they would do what we're there to support the right. Say thank you is nice. Acting in gratitude. Is even nicer so. We have been special emotional support hot line for our central workers. And we're also going to direct all he insurers. To waive. Any cost sharing co pay deductibles. For mental health services for central workers. Which means he mental health services will be Fareed. For Frontline workers.

