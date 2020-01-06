Transcript for NYC mayor addresses daughter’s arrest for protesting

As has been reported my daughter Ciara was arrested protest. I want you first and owner I think many many parents can appreciate yesterday's 25 years old. I'm did not inform shoreline of and I have her intention. To get arrested I knew of some of her views I knew she believed in peaceful protest I knew she had participated few nights ago but in a peaceful manner. And when I found out she had been arrested. Finally reached for which are line and we asked her account the whole story and look. I love my daughter deeply I honor her she exists for a good human being she only wants to do good in the world she wants to. C a better and more peaceful world. She believes a lot of changes needed I'm proud of her that she cares so much. As she was willing to go out there and do something about it. She were counted the story indeed tale to me she was acting peacefully. She believes that everything was she did was in the spirit of peaceful respectful protest. And the bottom line is I will let her speak for herself in any way that she wants to but. I admire that she was out they're trying to change something that she thought was unjust and doing it in a peaceful manner. It's. A reality that. Every parent faces that you never know when your kids become adults how they're going to go about their lives sometimes you get it surprises. But even though this was a surprise to Charlayne and I. I respect my daughter I honor her and I know her heart. I know she appreciates humanity. Every kind of humanity she appreciates the fact that people serve us. She appreciates the fact that we need to change this world. And she and her own way has tried to do something about it for that I wanted to just tell her how much I love and respect and admire.

