Transcript for NYC mayor blasts Trump for hesitation in COVID-19 response

President trumps. I will only say to the president I don't understand and I think there are millions and tens of millions Americans who don't understand what you are doing right now. You are not using the tools of your office this is one of the greatest. Emergencies our nation has faced in generations. Every tool must be brought to bear for some reason you continue to hesitate. I said it not to be. Flipped but a note that historical parallel president trump right now you are no Herbert Hoover of your generation you are watching. And waiting and missing every chance to be bold and acted to protect our nation. Herbert Hoover's successor Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Determined our nation needed urgent and immediate action and created a new deal and transformed. The effort to help our people and saved our country literally. The president trump does not doing that now for reasons that are actually. Inexplicable to the vast majority of us. But if there's still time not much but there's still time. The president yesterday invoked a defense production act. I have no idea why the president waded. In till march 18. To invoke the defense production act which has been use repeatedly in recent decades. Seems to me given what we knew about this crisis given that the city New York held his first. Press conference to announce our steps on crime virus on January 24 I think the president could have invoked the defense production act and February or even January but he's finally done it. And we know the history that that. Authorization allows for a massive actions by the federal government to ensure that companies are producing needed goods. And that they get to where they're needed most. However the president has not ordered any of those subsequent actions. And this must change immediately.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.