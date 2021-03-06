Transcript for NYC mayoral debate gets heated between Andrew Yang and Eric Adams

There's no clear front runner in this race another thing many standout moments for any of the candidates last night in which one of them will likely go want to take over here. At City Hall now the two hour debate hosted by channel seven featured eight candidates in opting became a battle between the established politicians and those new to this scene. And after months of campaigning over resume and debating over resume they were ready for a fight candidates addressing hot button issues. What they're split among the candidates sinners around policing. The more centrist candidates like India Yang Eric Adams and Katherine Garcia they're calling to invest in police off progressive Scott stringer died in Morales and my a wily. Are calling to cut the in my PDs budget and of course front runners Andrew Yang an air that is when after each other as tensions reached a boiling points. You weren't on the ground you started discovering nights are when you run from area you just started discovering and violence would you run for mayor. You started discovering the homeless crisis would you run if Amanda. You can't run from the city hidden. If you want to run this city. We all know that you've been investigated for corruption everywhere you've gone. City state even Brock Obama's Department of Justice investigated you you've achieved the rare trifecta of corruption investigations.

