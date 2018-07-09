Obama on anonymous NYT op-ed: 'That's not how our democracy is supposed to work'

"The claim that everything will turn out okay because there are people inside the White House who secretly aren't following the president's orders, that is not a check," Obama said.
1:40 | 09/07/18

Obama on anonymous NYT op-ed: 'That's not how our democracy is supposed to work'

