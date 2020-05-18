Now Playing: Cuomo encourages NY sports teams to reopen without fans

Now Playing: Former President Obama takes aim at successor

Now Playing: Trump fires back at Obama after implied dig in commencement address

Now Playing: War of words escalates between Trump and Obama

Now Playing: 'I do not buy that COVID deaths are over counted': Nate Silver

Now Playing: 'We need to (focus) on is getting people back to an American way of life': Christie

Now Playing: 'Donald Trump makes President Nixon look like a Boy Scout': Yvette Simpson

Now Playing: Obama openly criticizes Trump administration’s coronavrius response

Now Playing: '(The) majority of the people who voted for me … will be voting for Joe Biden': Sande

Now Playing: 'So yes, I do blame the Chinese' for coronavirus pandemic: Peter Navarro

Now Playing: President Trump fires the State Department inspector general

Now Playing: US fighter jet crashes in Florida

Now Playing: FDA alert on inaccurate testing

Now Playing: Trump introduces 2 men who will lead vaccine effort

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: No one should worry 'how the politics will play out’ during COVID: Chris Christie

Now Playing: Trump names leaders of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to fast-track vaccine

Now Playing: White House fires back at Dr. Rick Bright testimony