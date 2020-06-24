Obama, Biden raise over $11M in fundraiser

More
The event was the Biden campaign's most successful event of the 2020 campaign.
0:51 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Obama, Biden raise over $11M in fundraiser

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"The event was the Biden campaign's most successful event of the 2020 campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71424875","title":"Obama, Biden raise over $11M in fundraiser","url":"/Politics/video/obama-biden-raise-11m-fundraiser-71424875"}