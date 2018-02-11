Transcript for Obama lays out midterm stakes in Miami, calls out Trump on caravan

They are telling you. The original plot to a man. The bunch up more rep. The thousand miles away. Breakthrough. Away from their friends. Or a political. Better than backed up if it. There. Or compassion. I think there's been ripping immigrant children. And they recognize. President doesn't get this. All Americans. How the constitution of you're not as they work. The bill right. I am the man if they work. Point cuts. Let it. The bad stomach. Thought their tax cut for billionaires with publicly campaigning on. You don't hear. Their main legislative accomplishment. In congress. They have not mentioned it a single. Impact right. Election time that Republicans are thought. Rick Scott become that the fighting out. At a crossroads. Health care oh million. About. Making sure. Working. Then there's like you Bob about. Most of all of the character our country is wrong. Those no matter. And we. No matter what we look like. That's what Americans you. Local Florida. I'm upload a legal cut through the line. Block out the we are called. When words stop meaning anything. When truth doesn't matter. When people can just why it without paying him. And that's what's. Oh. And the only on your. Boat. Let's make history happen right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.