Obama takes aim at Trump

More
Former President Obama is back on the campaign trail and taking aim at his successor as he rallies support for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. ABC News' Emily Rau reports.
2:07 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Obama takes aim at Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57719956,"title":"Obama takes aim at Trump ","duration":"2:07","description":"Former President Obama is back on the campaign trail and taking aim at his successor as he rallies support for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. ABC News' Emily Rau reports.","url":"/Politics/video/obama-takes-aim-trump-57719956","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.