Transcript for Oceans are 'taking the heat' of climate change, UN report says

The world's oceans have been taking the heat from climate change more than initially thought. That according to a new report from the United Nations climate panel the findings show glaciers and Arctic ice are still melting at a rapid pace. Increasing the risk of flooding to coastal communities and islands. The oceans have also lost oxygen increasing its acidity and becoming more in hospitable for marine life. And were searchers believe many of those changes. Are already here reversible.

