Oceans are 'taking the heat' of climate change, UN report says

More
The world's oceans are increasingly feeling the heat from climate change, threatening marine life, islands and coastal communities, a new United Nations report says.
0:31 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oceans are 'taking the heat' of climate change, UN report says
The world's oceans have been taking the heat from climate change more than initially thought. That according to a new report from the United Nations climate panel the findings show glaciers and Arctic ice are still melting at a rapid pace. Increasing the risk of flooding to coastal communities and islands. The oceans have also lost oxygen increasing its acidity and becoming more in hospitable for marine life. And were searchers believe many of those changes. Are already here reversible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The world's oceans are increasingly feeling the heat from climate change, threatening marine life, islands and coastal communities, a new United Nations report says.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65854729","title":"Oceans are 'taking the heat' of climate change, UN report says","url":"/Politics/video/oceans-taking-heat-climate-change-report-65854729"}