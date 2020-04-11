Ohio projected to be won by Trump

More
President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes.
0:38 | 11/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio projected to be won by Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74011592","title":"Ohio projected to be won by Trump","url":"/Politics/video/ohio-projected-won-trump-74011592"}