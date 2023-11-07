Ohio voters decide on abortion access, recreational marijuana

Voters in Ohio are poised to decide the future of abortion rights and the legalization of marijuana, a key test for Democrats to see how these issues will motivate voters in 2024.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live