Transcript for Omarosa's war with the White House

I'm Stephanie Ramos reporting from the White House for ABC news. It's the president's first full day back here act the White House after his vacation bet mr. New Jersey. Any appears satellite schedule he plans to have lunch with secretary of state Mike Pompeo. But what continues to play out is this real life reality drama between the president and former aide on more rows up. Secret recordings captured by on the Rosa have been trickling out one where she's being dismissed by White House chief of staff John Kelly. And another were all morris' telling the president that she's been told to leave and he says he didn't know. All Morris is also claiming the president has used the N word the president trump this morning I'd have to Amoroso calling her a dog. And also says the chairman of MGM Mark Burnett called to say that there are no tapes of the apprentice where he used such a terrible and disgusting word. Now the president is calling Amoroso wacky and to rein saying that she made all of this up. This morning. How Morris is out with yet another recording that she claims is of a conference call between several trump campaign aides where she says the group talks about how. They would deal with the potential fallout of the release of the tape were presidential can be hurt seeing the and work. All morose and now says she has been contacted by special counsel and is ready to share. Her secret recordings of back and forth between the president and are more Rosa continues. Reporting from the White House Stephanie romance for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.