Openly gay mayor moves toward presidential bid

Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay 37-year-old Democratic Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, took a significant step towards a run for the White House on Wednesday.
0:56 | 01/23/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Openly gay mayor moves toward presidential bid
Well it think it's pretty clear that I'm not like the others lot's been said about my age but also my experience. Least of the people who jumped down. I'm the only one who is living a middle class lifestyle in a middle class neighborhood in middle America. Obviously I am the first openly gay person to seek the democratic nomination. But such is our profile at the end of the day this has to be about ideas and I actually think the let's be honest underdog. Characteristics of this project. Are also something that's going to give us permission. And a healthy pressure. Two people older than the others to bring forward different ideas that others may hesitate to talk about it they're more established and I think that's healthy thing a broad field. A wide open field. That's a good thing for newcomers and I think it's one more sign that it's a season for a different kind of leadership.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

