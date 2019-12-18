Transcript for ‘I oppose this limited and unfair process’: GOP congressman

Well madam speaker today is a very sad day for all of us for me personally for the rules committee. The entire House of Representatives. And most importantly for the American people. The second time in my life the house of representative will be voting to impeach a president of the United States. But unlike in 1998 the decision to have this vote. Is not the result of a bipartisan process. Nor an open or fair process. Instead it's going to be a deeply partisan vote. Coming at the end of an unfair and rushed process prescribe solely by Democrats. Venture a predetermined result. Impeachment of a president is one of the most consequential acts the House of Representatives can undertake. And should only be done after the fullest and most careful consideration. Yet today after a truncated investigation that denied the president due process. Cherry picked evidence. And witness testimony to fit their narrative and trampled on Republicans minority rights. Democrats in the house are pressing forward. With a partisan impeachment. Doing so contradict speaker Pelosi own words back and march of this year when she said that quote. An impeachment is so divisive to the country. Then unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan. I don't think we should go down that path because it divides the country and quote. But if or really being on us Democrats have been searching for a reason to impeach president from since the day was elected. In December 2017. A current member of the majority. Forced to vote to impeach the president and even that long before there was an even an impeachment investigation. 58 Democrats voted to impeach the president. And those members have only grown since that. The point where the majority is now pushing forward with a final vote on impeachment. He lists of work take the country and regardless of whether or not they've proven their case. And if mine I colleagues in the majority believe they have proven their case let me be clear they have not. The entire premise. Of these articles of impeachment rests on a pause placed on Ukrainian security assistance. A pause of the 55. Days. Majorities by and creative narratives. As to the meaning in the mode even their part of this cost alleging the president demanded a quote. Quid pro quo on quote. But with no factual evidence to back it up. Security aid to the Ukraine was released. The administration did so without the Ukraine. Ever initiating an investigation in the anyone. Or any thing. It's even more startling to me that the majority wants to move forward with this resolution. Given how substantially flawed and procedurally defective the entire process has been. The Judiciary Committee which drafted these articles of impeachment. Engage an abbreviated process. Hearing from no witnesses with first hand knowledge of the events in question. They did not conduct their own investigation. And only held two hearings on this topic. Before drafting the articles one which staff and one with constitutional law scholars. That's hardly the type of link the and serious consideration a topic as grave as impeachment demands. The committee actually charged with an impeachment investigation. Was the permanent select committee on intelligence not the Judiciary Committee. But that committee to follow up primarily close process. Republicans were denied the right to call witnesses or subpoenaed documents. And the president was denied the right to representation. In the committee's hearings. Without respecting minority rights and without respecting due process rights of the president how can anyone consider this a fair process. And the speaker gets worse. The articles of impeachment we are considering today are based on the shift report. The final document produced by the intelligence committee and transmitted to the Judiciary Committee. But the shifts report includes unsubstantiated. Allegations. It includes in some cases news report says the only evidence supporting so called factual assertions. And it includes at least 54 different hearsay statements. As assertions of evidence without any first hand information. From witnesses to cooperate those statements. The author of the report chairmanship. Was never questioned by the Judiciary Committee. And they refuse to sit for questions order explain hours committee conducted its investigation. In fact during staff presentation of evidence that Judiciary Committee. Ranking member Collins asked how the investigation was conducted that resulted in the drafting of the shift report. But he never received an answer. During the rules. There were numerous times when the members on both sides of the aisle post questions to our witnesses. Questions they could not answer because they should on the Judiciary Committee. And we're not the author of the report that brought about H reds 755. The author has never appeared before members of the minority to explain as single thing in the report. Mortar provide factual information. Supporting them any assertions it contains. Madam speaker this is no way to go about impeaching the president of the United States. The articles of force are based on very limited information. They are based on hearsay. On news reports and on other unsupported allegations. They are based on a report written by a member of congress who refuse to answer questions about it. And I do not believe the allegations which are subject to interpretation. Actually rise to the level of an impeachable offense. To make matters worse when Republicans attempted to exercise one of their rights under house rules. They were shut down by chairman now or. Under clause two. To demand a minority hearing today on December 4. The Republicans on the Judiciary Committee properly exercised that right and transmit it demand to chairman Nadler for hearing day. At which the minority could call their own witnesses. And to be clear madam speaker. A minority hearing today is not subject to the chairs discretion. Is a right. And Republicans on the Judiciary Committee properly demanded the exercise of that right. And yet chairman Nadler declined to allow minority hearing today to be held before the voting of these articles. I think we can all agree that it would have been better for that institution. And for the American people to allow all voices be heard and all witnesses to be questioned. Before proceeding to a vote on something as this consequential. And yet the majority trampled on that right. But I suppose I should not be surprised by any of this. When the house passed H rev 660 the resolution setting up the official impeachment inquiry less than two months ago. I warned that house that the majority was doing was setting up a closed unfair process. That could only have one now. And today we are seeing the end result of this closed an unfair process. A quick rush to judgment force through not one but two committees in short order would minority rights trampled witnesses left on question. And due process ignore. It is also disappointing. That members are not being given more time. To debate this issue on the floor. Last night rules committee I offered an amendment to double the amount of wartime debate from six to twelve hours. This would have allowed for roughly the same amount of debate time used in the Clinton impeachment. And it would've ensured that all members could have the opportunity to speak on the floor and fortunately that amendment was not accept it. While I know my friend chairman McGovern did the best she could. I do think it's ironic that when all is said and done. The thirteen members of the rules committee spent more time to discussing H rest 755. In committee yesterday. Then we will spend debating it on the house floor for every member today. I think that's a disservice to the members of this body and to the American people. Madam speaker we deserve better than a flawed process. That led to this flawed outcome the House of Representatives deserve better than. The president certainly deserve better than that. More importantly the American people deserve better than what we're doing here today. I approach proceeding any further. I've proposed a rule. I opposed this limited and unfair process. I certainly oppose impeaching the president of the United States. With that I urge opposition to the rule. And I reserve the bounce much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.