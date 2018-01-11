Oprah Winfrey to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia

The billionaire icon announced Wednesday she will hit the campaign trail this week in Georgia to help elect Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.
0:30 | 11/01/18

Oprah Winfrey is injecting a big dose of star power into the governor's race in Georgia throwing her support behind Democrat Stacey Abrams. Sulfur is campaigning with Abrams today hoping to make heard the country's first black female governor. Over has also reportedly stepped away from her role on sixty minutes. Fueling more speculation about her political ambitions she recently made it clear that she will not be running for president thought the New York Times says her best friend Gayle King is still urging her to go for it.

