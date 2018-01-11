Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia's governor's race

More
"Georgia you've been on my mind!" billionaire icon Oprah Winfrey told a cheering crowd Thursday in Marietta, Georgia.
1:33 | 11/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia's governor's race
I am an independent woman. I have earned the right to. To do exactly what I want to do. That's why diet I. I'm a registered indeed. Because I don't want any hardy. And I don't want any kind of partisan influence. Telling me what decisions I get to make for myself. So I wondered just save you. Nobody paying you. For me to come here. Asked me to come here. I've paved or myself and I approved this message. I just called Stacy. Three days ago. Yes. I didn't even know enough about it is that right. He's done some I sit out. I have a seven number I don't. Call up right now so I call. Face it and I say it says this is all. You know what she said. She's a girl and it flew over the sat around.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58904158,"title":"Oprah Winfrey campaigns for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia's governor's race","duration":"1:33","description":"\"Georgia you've been on my mind!\" billionaire icon Oprah Winfrey told a cheering crowd Thursday in Marietta, Georgia.","url":"/Politics/video/oprah-winfrey-campaigns-democrat-stacey-abrams-georgias-governors-58904158","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.