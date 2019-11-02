Transcript for No orders to reduce forces in Afghanistan, acting defense secretary says

I am a part of the negotiations. No question about what we are hearing bastard callous side effect of this is. He's the quarterback is a complete team sport but he is he's the quarterback. And bastard blows that is the one who's negotiated so he'll make. Guarantees. It's important that the Afghan government is in all discussions. Regarding Afghanistan. The Afghans. Have to decide. But as Afghanistan looks like your future role its. It's not about US about Afghanistan US as significant. Significant. Investment. Ensuring security. With the Afghans decide their future. I have not been directed. To step down. Our forces. In Afghanistan. The direction and this is a close coordination with secretary Pompeo. And ambassador Paul. Is to support bastard who has. And these peace negotiations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.