Nikki Haley poked fun at President Donald Trump, his longtime rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other high-profile politicians in a lighthearted speech on Thursday.
It is my pleasure to introduce the next president of the United States Nikki Haley. Lap here. Unless you're you and Paul Ryan. The boys album and that's behind tumbling. So this year he wanted to spice things up again Wright and I get. You want an Indian woman whom who Elizabeth Warren mailed her DNA test. Actually when the president found out that I was Indian American he asked me about from the same tribe as. So our hands super excited to be in the Al Smith dinner. As a member of the young cat then isn't real that he the listener was now being harassed. Slade the president calling this morning and gave me some really good night. He did it might get stuck for life who just brag about its conference. It really. Still that you and I guys and I am.

