Transcript for Outrage over incoming Harvard freshman from Lebanon is sent back, Visa revoked

Turning now to developing story act Harvard University here students are back on campus now to begin a new school year. One member of the incoming freshman class has been denied entry to campus and to the United States. And sent back to Lebanon by immigration authorities could even make it on the Boston airport. Last week Harvard Crimson reporter share are beyond is covering the story joins us live now via Skype. Sure think so much for joining NASA tell us about this. This this case it's a fascinating story the student was admitted received a scholarship. And had to be so approved by US authorities but then that visa was revoked at the airport. Yes so it's valid Charlie. Was hosted Chinese classics are Newt and it stay but when he came in spots airport last Friday. He spent about eight hours there much of that detained by customs and border attacks and where they eventually. As. Their statement sent teams and inadmissible country. An actor that the State Department meet its decisions or that is city and Rio crime rate now he's back up on this family. Unsure. Start next week. And we do you know Harvard University stepped in to support. This student a jar we here's at the university told us. Pretty straightforward they say the university is working closely with the students family an appropriate authorities resolve the matters and can join his classmates. In the coming days sounds optimistic Sherrod you have a sense airing campus that this is some then they can get resolved. So I am the university's said that multiple officers are working on it and that they're trying to do everything they can. The last times like that's happened at Harvard Amazon 2017 during. After trams troubled and uncorked graduate students. Had similar problems getting into the country and her out of that it actually took eight months sick from EU last so it's kind of unclear. It is unclear. We do know also you've been in touch or at least reach out to US immigration authorities. Ever given a clear reason as to why they revoked the visa at the airport but we do you know as you mentioned in. A senior peace. They spent several hours going through his computer or his cell phone use social media. A G have a sense of whether could've been something found in that search something perhaps that he said the against the administration are about the US. That that bothered them. Though she told them that he is never interacted with Andy posts are made us better against the US. And customs officials he says brought ups post and his friends but it never interacted with them and they still made the decision. I've denied entry to its. And he is back in Lebanon now known that you were in touch with him it's if it's a very adjusting case it would seem to be. I had in outrage to some of the immigration community that the student with a V set. With a scholarship. Admitted to Harvard University denied entry sure are the united staffer at the Harvard Crimson we know you're going to be following that we will stay on the story as well thanks so much for joining us. X.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.