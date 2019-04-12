Pamela Karlan delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing

More
The Stanford Law professor stated that the current case is unprecedented because the president has "doubled down" on his actions to undermine American elections.
8:58 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pamela Karlan delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:58","description":"The Stanford Law professor stated that the current case is unprecedented because the president has \"doubled down\" on his actions to undermine American elections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67495400","title":"Pamela Karlan delivers opening statement at impeachment hearing","url":"/Politics/video/pamela-karlan-delivers-opening-statement-impeachment-hearing-67495400"}